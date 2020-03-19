Resident Evil 3 Remake Day One Patch Revealed

Resident Evil 3 Remake is poised to release next month via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but before that happens, everyone is enjoying the game's new demo, which is now available to all players. Meanwhile, before any Resident Evil fan enjoys the survival-horror remake, they will need to download a day one patch. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what's in this day one patch, however, we know it takes up roughly 220 MB on PS4, suggesting there's not much to the update. And this is good, because the game's campaign will already require a 20-plus GB download. Meanwhile, the game's multiplayer will add another 20-plus GB to the download size.

Again, it's unclear what is in this day one update, but unless there's another update tacked on before release, it won't take but a second to download. That said, I wouldn't be surprised if a second update is pushed before release due to demo feedback.

Meanwhile, if you want to download the aforementioned demo, you will need roughly 8GB of space. And for beating the demo, you will get to see a special and "dramatic" trailer.

Resident Evil 3 is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports.

"Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents," reads an official story pitch of the game. "Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target."

