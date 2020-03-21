PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 Games We May Get for April 2020

In a matter of days, Sony will reveal PlayStation Plus' free PS4 games for April 2020. Like always, nobody knows what will be on offer next month. It could be the best month ever. We could get Marvel's Spider-Man and Red Dead Redemption 2. It could also be a terrible month. Unfortunately, you never know with PlayStation Plus free games, though it has gotten better recently. There's been a few grand slam months the past year or so, but sometimes it still gets thrown out at first trying to bunt. Will we get some bangers next month or the equivalent of frozen soup? Who can say, but with gaming traffic skyrocketing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we suspect and hope Sony is planning to go all out for April in order to not only capitalize on the situation, but help people take their minds off a very difficult time. Below, you can find three games I think may be offered next month. That said, it's important to note that these are nothing more than predictions based on simple observation. Chances are none of these games will be offered, but that's just how math works. Meanwhile, if you haven't already also be sure to check out the massive ongoing sale over on the PlayStation Store offering over 500 PS4 discounts. Meanwhile, if you're on a budget, here are 5 PS4 games on each for $5 or less.

A Way Out A Way Out is one of the best and most unique co-op games of the generation. Everyone is home, or at least home more often than they normally would be. With A Way Out, friends and family can still connect, even if they aren't in the same room. If there has ever been a time to have a co-op game as a PlayStation Plus offering, it's now. Not only is A Way Out terrific, but you don't need to be proficient at video games to play it. Further, it's been out since 2018, so it's reasonable to think EA would be willing to offer the game up, and not require PlayStation to break bank in the process.

Days Gone Okay, so Days Gone may be a more hopeful pick than likely pick, but hear me out. Days Gone will turn a year old during April. Why not celebrate this anniversary by making the game free for PlayStation Plus subscribers? Further, Sony should take advantage of the increase in gaming traffic by funneling it towards one of its new IP that could use an expanded player base. Days Gone 2 seems likely at this point, so why not boost its chances of success by making the first game free? Further, when Days Gone released, it was a buggy mess with lots of performance issues. These issues have been fixed, but not many will ever experience the improved version of the game given the lackluster critical reception it garnered at launch, most of which slammed the game for the very issues that have been remedied. Despite these issues, Days Gone did sell well, and it's been on sale frequently, suggesting Sony has probably extracted most of the profit out of the game. The only thing working against Days Gone being an excellent choice is that the following month The Last of Us Part II is releasing. In other words, do you want to give everyone a zombie experience right before your bigger zombie game arrives? This is a good point, but I think the games are just different enough that getting Days Gone into more player's hands won't harm the sales of the Naughty Dog sequel.