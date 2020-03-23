Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to Get a Shovel

Regardless of whether you've begun your Animal Crossing: New Horizons journey, it's possible you're already aware that not everything is handed to players right from the start. Specifically, while it's relatively easy to get, say, a net or fishing pole, one tool is actually a little more difficult to lay your grubby paws on: the shovel. So, for anyone that's really looking to get their dig on, here's how to get your first shovel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

First and foremost, you're going to want to use the aforementioned net and fishing pole to gather up five different fish and/or bugs. Present these critters to Tom Nook inside of Resident Services, and Nook will send them along to his pal, the owl, Blathers. Blathers, you might already know, runs the museum in the various iterations of the game, and this time is no different. Once you send along five specimens, Blathers will set up a tent the next day. So, now you wait.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Once Blathers has set up his tent, you can visit him inside and he'll offer you the DIY recipe for the shovel! But, that's not a shovel itself, and you'll still need to go gather five pieces of hardwood (if you don't have them already) by smacking a couple trees around. Hardwood, if you're not familiar, is the slightly darker wood that tumbles out of trees when you hit then with an axe. So long as you use the flimsy version of the tool, you can hammer away at trees without being concerned with actually chopping them down.

Then, once you have your materials, simply approach a DIY bench (there's one in Resident Services) and craft the flimsy shovel! There are far more recipes to learn, however, and you'll eventually want just a regular ole shovel instead of a flimsy one, but at least you can dig stuff up at will now.

Here's how Nintendo describes Animal Crossing: New Horizons over on its official website:

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

