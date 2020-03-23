Animal Crossing Players Are Torn Over Tom Nook

When it comes to video game characters, there are few as polarizing as Tom Nook. Since his debut appearance in the original Animal Crossing, franchise fans have argued over whether or not the character is a cruel landlord, or a good-hearted man. Nintendo has somewhat capitalized on the debate, simultaneously playing up the character's kinder aspects, while selling merchandise that portrays him as greedy. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has reignited the debate among players. While characters like Isabelle, Blathers, and K.K. Slider are as beloved as ever, Tom Nook still seems to be the one that fans feel the most intensely about, one way or the other.

What do you think of Tom Nook? Is he a hero or a menace? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what players think about Tom Nook!