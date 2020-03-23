Animal Crossing Players Are Torn Over Tom Nook

By Marc Deschamps

When it comes to video game characters, there are few as polarizing as Tom Nook. Since his debut appearance in the original Animal Crossing, franchise fans have argued over whether or not the character is a cruel landlord, or a good-hearted man. Nintendo has somewhat capitalized on the debate, simultaneously playing up the character's kinder aspects, while selling merchandise that portrays him as greedy. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has reignited the debate among players. While characters like Isabelle, Blathers, and K.K. Slider are as beloved as ever, Tom Nook still seems to be the one that fans feel the most intensely about, one way or the other.

This is just slander, plain and simple.

Admit it: you would love a mortgage as flexible as this.

People can have platonic, tanooki friends.

Please leave those poor kids out of this.

To be fair, you can already pay it back at your own pace.

He's very encouraging!

Harsh.

I really hope he made it out okay.

Try bringing fish and insects into your bank to pay the mortgage. Wait. Don't.

Perhaps he's both hero and menace.

