Animal Crossing Players Are Torn Over Tom Nook
When it comes to video game characters, there are few as polarizing as Tom Nook. Since his debut appearance in the original Animal Crossing, franchise fans have argued over whether or not the character is a cruel landlord, or a good-hearted man. Nintendo has somewhat capitalized on the debate, simultaneously playing up the character's kinder aspects, while selling merchandise that portrays him as greedy. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has reignited the debate among players. While characters like Isabelle, Blathers, and K.K. Slider are as beloved as ever, Tom Nook still seems to be the one that fans feel the most intensely about, one way or the other.
This is just slander, plain and simple.
tom nook has murdered a man who was behind on his mortgage payments and left his body out for everyone to see as a warning! pic.twitter.com/XgebVkPfFW— aksel (@aksually) March 22, 2020
Admit it: you would love a mortgage as flexible as this.
tom nook did nothing wrong pass it on pic.twitter.com/pwovni88IF— jary 🦔 (@ohheyitsjary) March 23, 2020
People can have platonic, tanooki friends.
my girlfriend is cheating on me with tom nook— josiah (@imnotjosiah) March 22, 2020
Please leave those poor kids out of this.
tom nook we’ll free him if you waive my house payment pic.twitter.com/qQ3ZYwbW6y— kz (@kaitlinzheng) March 23, 2020
To be fair, you can already pay it back at your own pace.
If Tom Nook doesn’t freeze my mortgage during this pandemic pic.twitter.com/EsM5CB6ICH— Gay Judas (@turkeyforlife) March 22, 2020
He's very encouraging!
tom nook when i complete a project that took me 5 min pic.twitter.com/Q8Zpmuylkw— tony (@luisortony) March 22, 2020
Harsh.
Tom nook more like Tom CROOK— Gooigi (@officialemodad) March 23, 2020
I really hope he made it out okay.
Farewell Tom Nook. pic.twitter.com/XIW3osjGtk— PandasMQ (@PandasMQ) March 22, 2020
Try bringing fish and insects into your bank to pay the mortgage. Wait. Don't.
tom nook literally gives you a house and says afterwards you can pay him back in cool bugs and funny fish and his deadline is "before the heat death of the universe, if that even happens". a tom nook debt IRL would be a GODSEND— 🐶 Camwoodstock 🌺 (@Camwoodstock) March 22, 2020
Perhaps he's both hero and menace.
Tom Nook has a benevolent Monopoly. Only guy offering homes, goods, services, etc. He basically owns everything, but he is thankfully a great guy. His grip is both ironclad and comforting— William Hinkle (@carcerking) March 21, 2020
