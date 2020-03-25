Former Xbox One Exclusive Comes to PS4 on April 9

A former Xbox One console exclusive is coming to PlayStation 4 next month. More specifically, developer Capybara Games hs revealed that its 2018 PC and Xbox One game, Below, is coming to PS4 on April 9. Unfortunately, the developer opted not to release another new trailer to accompany the release date announcement.

Alongside the PS4 port, a mode for the game will release via update dubbed "Explore." According to the aforementioned developer, this mode will make the game more accessible and easier for those not looking for a punishing, hardcore experience. What do this mean? Well, it means that in this mode there will be no "hunger" or "thirst." Further, there will be no instant kills, and damage will deplete much more slowly. On top of this, there will be permanent bonfire checkpoints that you can return to after death rather than having to start all over after every death. It's important to note that this is simply an option. The game can still be enjoyed as it launched in 2018.

"Test your adventurer mettle against The Isle’s procedural subterranean labyrinths," reads an official pitch of the game. "Explore a large, interconnected underworld crawling with cunning wildlife, deadly traps and stalked by a shadowy presence. Survive the perils of The Depths and unearth what lies below… or die trying."

For those that don't know: after years of development trouble, Below -- once a highly anticipated indie title propped up by Microsoft's marketing team -- debuted on December 14, 2020 via the Xbox One and PC. Unfortunately, after multiple delays, the game's hype slowly burned out, and so when it finally released it wasn't to a huge amount of fanfare. And this wasn't helped by the somewhat lackluster review scores it earned.

Below is available on Xbox One and PC, and will soon be available on PS4. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch release date. You can read more about the game below, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Explore – Explore the vast subterranean underworld of The Isle: a dangerous, unfathomable deep. Choose your path through the randomly generated labyrinth crawling with deadly monstrosities, traps and hazardous environments. Perma-death awaits at every false step, and there are no hints to guide you…

Survive – Spelunking through The Depths of Below is a treacherous endeavor, with death around every corner. The world is alive with flora & fauna, and there are many ways to scavenge materials and harvest ingredients to create life-saving remedies or useful survival tools…

Discover – What lies below? Only the bravest wanderers will find out. The Depths are filled with secrets and danger. Below embraces the idea that players enjoy discovering secret areas, finding hidden passageways and unraveling the deepest mysteries hidden in the darkness…

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.