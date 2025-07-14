Going Medieval Finally Adding Long-Awaited Colony Faction Raid Feature

Medieval colony simulation game Going Medieval has released details for an upcoming feature that fans have been waiting for since the game entered Early Access back in 2021: faction raiding. Discussed as part of the weekly Going Medieval developer talk series “Medieval Monday,” players will be given a host of options to undertake invasions in other settlements.

The 3D colony sim, reminiscent of titles like Rim World, has players managing a base of villagers in a self-contained map as they procure food and build up defenses to defend against AI raiders that spawn on the outskirts. For the longest time, players had been confined to their own map instances, unable to strike back at the settlements of offending factions, bandits, and cannibals who gave them trouble. Players will soon be able to get revenge on these enemies on their home turf when this update is finally released.

“If side quests are not your thing and you’re looking for a more macro experience, maybe attacking bandit camps/ other settlements is exactly what you need,” said the Foxy Voxel development blog. “Finally, you’ll be able to bring the fight to them.”

As detailed in the blog, players will be able to interact with bandit camps on the map through raids. Successful raids will remove bandit camp markers and net the player a reputation bonus with other factions. Alternatively, players can also take on entire faction settlements in more lengthy raid encounters. The blog states that villagers won’t be concerned about food, entertainment, or sleep while raiding, and that they will need to destroy enemy units and structures to achieve victory.

Players have the option, when close to victory, to accept surrender from their enemies or wipe out every faction unit. In either case, your villagers can take back attack spoils to continue to build your base into a wealthy settlement. A failed attack will result in a defeat for the player, who loses resources, and the enemy faction may even take some of your raiders prisoner. Those wishing not to lose an impossible fight are also given the option to scout the enemy base before deciding to engage, avoiding the consequences of a failed raid.

Fans of the game have long been anticipating this feature, which will introduce a whole new dynamic to gameplay and new strategies beyond players just turtling up behind their base.

“Wow I was [waiting] for this, thanks, I love all the hard work you are putting in this game,” wrote Steam user lapapa7898 in response to the blog.

Although there is no official release date for these gameplay features, the blog promises that players will soon be able to try them out on the experimental branch on Steam. Despite being in Early Access for an extended period, Going Medieval has provided 15 significant content updates that added new features and refined existing systems to improve the experience. Cozy colony simulation fans who haven’t tried it yet are missing out on one of the best 3D takes on the genre.