Fallout 76 Wastelanders Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Fallout 76's highly-anticipated and long-awaited Wastelanders update has been delayed, again. However, this time it's due to the coronavirus, and this time the delay is a minor one. More specifically, Bethesda Game Studios has announced that the Wastelanders update will no longer be shipping on April 7, and will rather be pushed back a week to April 14. According to Bethesda, this is the result of coronavirus disruption.

The announcement comes way of Bethesda Game Studios' official Twitter account, which reveals that the team on the game has transitioned to remote work due on the ongoing pandemic. As a result, the way the developer works has been disrupted, which in turn means the team needs a little more time than previously scheduled.

"Like others around the world, we're dealing with the critical situation that's currently affecting so many of us and our communities. For the safety of everyone, we have transitioned to remote work, and are limiting our in-person interactions. This has obviously changed the way, but rest assured that critical services for all of our live games are full operating."

Wastelanders Release Update pic.twitter.com/h5Rxn359r4 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 26, 2020

For those that don't know: Wastelanders is a massive update to the game that will notably add NPCs to the experience. In other words, the update will make the title more like a proper Fallout game.

"In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia," reads an official pitch of the update. "Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what's hidden in the mountains."

Fallout 76 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

