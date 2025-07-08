The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook Gets a Tasty Prime Day Deal

It seems like every pop culture thing has a companion cookbook these days, whether it makes sense or not. It certainly makes sense when the pop culture thing is the farming RPG Stardew Valley, as food is central to the experience. If you would love to spend more time in the world of Stardew Valley, this cookbook means that you can also enjoy the smells and the flavors of each season. That said, the book is only $14.70 (48% off) in hardcover here on Amazon thanks to Prime Day 2025, and you can have it in time to prepare some cozy recipes for the summer. The book includes over 50 recipes inspired by the game, with a focus on seasonal ingredients. Some examples of recipes in the book include the following:

In Spring, enjoy a delicious Complete Breakfast made with fresh early spring rhubarb, followed by a filling Farmer’s Lunch.

In Summer, snack on tasty Crab Cakes and, as a dessert, the almost unanimously adored Pink Cake.

In Fall, cozy up with some Pumpkin Soup and the Survival Burger.

In Winter, warm up with the seasonal Roots Platter, Seafoam Pudding, or the ever-odd Strange Bun!

Stardew Valley is available via Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, PC, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One. Meanwhile, it is playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility.

“Stardew Valley is an open-ended country-life RPG,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!”