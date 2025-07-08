Pikmin 4 Rumored to Get New Release for Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 era began just a few weeks ago, but we’re already seeing a lot of games on the original system given a new lease on life. Games like Super Mario Odyssey and ARMS are being given free updates, while titles The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree are getting full Nintendo Switch 2 versions. The difference boils down to the games that are getting additional content on top of performance improvements. According to a new rumor, Pikmin 4 will be getting one of these in the near future, but it’s not clear which is the case.

The source of this rumor is a leaker on X/Twitter that goes by the name Nash Weedle. The leaker says that their sources have confirmed some kind of update for Pikmin 4, but they aren’t certain if it will be a free upgrade meant to take advantage of the new hardware, or if there will be added content. It’s worth noting that Nash Weedle has a spotty history when it comes to leaks, but the odds of an upgrade for Pikmin 4 seem pretty high regardless. Switch 2 could help polish up the graphics, and mouse controls for the game always seemed like a logical addition.

pikmin 4 was already pretty, but nintendo switch 2 could make it look even better

Pikmin 4 was released on the original Nintendo Switch in 2023. The long-awaited fourth entry in the series was well-received by critics and audiences upon its release, and a Nintendo Switch 2 edition could be an incentive for newcomers to give the game a try. Pikmin 4 already offered a pretty substantial amount of content, but most fans wouldn’t mind seeing new challenges added, or features like GameShare being implemented for multiplayer.

If Pikmin 4 really is getting some Switch 2 improvements, it’s possible we could learn more during the next Nintendo Direct. At this time, no one knows when the next one will take place, but a lot of fans have wondered if we might see one sometime in July. Historically, Nintendo has held Direct presentations in the month of June, during which plans are laid out for the following 8-10 months. However, the company skipped doing so this year. As a result, fans are anxious to see when the next one will take place.

Nintendo still has a lot of announced games set to be released before the end of 2025, but Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and Kirby Air Riders are all without release dates, as of this writing. Fans are eager to find out when those games are coming this year, and a Nintendo Direct would offer an opportunity to shed light on those dates, while confirming anything else on the way soon, such as more Switch 2 upgrades. Hopefully we’ll have some answers in the not too distant future!

