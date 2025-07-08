Every Destiny 2 Expansion Is Free to Play Right Now for a Limited Time

If you haven’t tried out all the Destiny 2 expansions with your friends yet, right now might be your best chance. Starting today and until July 22nd, every single expansion currently available for the game can be downloaded and played for free. In what Bungie is calling the “Destiny 2 Expansion Open Access,” players can play through these expansions and keep any currency, gear, titles, cosmetics, and Triumphs they earn while playing during this period with no charge.

Announced as part of the July 3rd “This Week In Destiny” update, players can access any of these expansions while playing on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, the Microsoft Store, or the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, players on PlayStation will need to pay for an active PlayStation Plus subscription to access certain multiplayer features, so that may be something to consider when choosing which platform to play on.

Players will also be able to enjoy a “lootpalooza” that also begins today and lasts until July 15th. This lootapoolza will shower Destiny 2 players with increased weapon drops, currency rewards, and loot from the final boss chest after an encounter. This will make playing through these expansions even more rewarding, as those playing for free will want to maximize their gains during the access period as much as possible.

Even if you don’t have the time to put into Destiny 2 during the access period, merely logging in from today until July 15th will grant players one additional Nonary Engram for every daily login. With Nonary Engrams, players can access cosmetics and emotes from the entire development history of Destiny 2, making them perfect for anyone who missed out on them.

The Emissary offers a window into past rewards.



Spend your Nonary Manifold currency with her on the new Nonary Engrams to receive finishers, emotes, and more.



Available to all players. pic.twitter.com/XJDVebwulH — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 3, 2025

As part of the open-access period, players can also explore the more story-focused episode content for free, which currently consists of three episodes divided into three different acts. Overall, players old and new will have plenty of things to do to tide them over until the newest Edge of Fate expansion for Destiny 2 drops on July 15th.