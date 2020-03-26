Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection Surfaces Online

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection has surfaced online, hinting that the Chicago-based developer NetherRealm Studios is working on the MK11 version of Mortal Kombat XL. In other words, it appears NetherRealm Studios will release a package of Mortal Kombat 11 that bundles together all of the game's DLC, plus whatever else the developer chooses to throw in there in order to get a second purchase out of Mortal Kombat 11 owners.

The leak comes way of SteamDB, a website that tracks updates for both applications and packages on Steam. Put more simply, it pulls information directly from Steam itself, leaving little room to doubt the validity of the leak. That said, this is all SteamDB reveals.. However, dataminers have discovered some other salient details about what could make up the Aftermath Kollection.

For one, it looks like RoboCop may be coming to the game. Meanwhile, there's new evidence that seemingly suggests there will be 11 more DLC characters added in the future. If this is the case, then that would rule out a 2020 release for Aftermath Kollection, because there's no way NetherRealm Studios are about to pump out 11 DLC characters this year.

What we can assume though is that in addition to PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection is also being developed for PS5 and Xbox Series X, especially if it's coming in 2021.

The total number of Character slots in MK11 is 42. In MKX, all the slots were predetermined since launch, and all of them were occupied down the road. (Cells start at Cell_0, so Cell_41 is Cell # 42). pic.twitter.com/MyJjIvX3SL — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) March 26, 2020

While 11 more DLC characters may seem like a lot -- it's more than usual for Mortal Kombat -- NetherRealm Studios did promise "years of content" after the game released.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

We've reached out to WB Games for comment and will update this article should we hear back.

