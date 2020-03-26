Pokemon Fans Are Ecstatic About Guzma's Return in Pokemon Masters

Since the release of Pokemon Sun and Moon back in 2016, Pokemon fans have been in love with Guzma, the leader of Team Skull. Pokemon games have never been really known for their stories, but fans were immediately taken with Guzma's distinct personality. As such, the character has become a bit of a legend with fans. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that the character will be returning in the mobile game Pokemon Masters, alongside his trusty Goliospod. Unsurprisingly, Pokemon fans were ecstatic about the character's addition, with many pledging to play the game for the very first time, as a result.

Are you a fan of Guzma? Are you happy to see the character return in Pokemon Masters? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the return of Guzma!