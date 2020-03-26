Pokemon Fans Are Ecstatic About Guzma's Return in Pokemon Masters
Since the release of Pokemon Sun and Moon back in 2016, Pokemon fans have been in love with Guzma, the leader of Team Skull. Pokemon games have never been really known for their stories, but fans were immediately taken with Guzma's distinct personality. As such, the character has become a bit of a legend with fans. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that the character will be returning in the mobile game Pokemon Masters, alongside his trusty Goliospod. Unsurprisingly, Pokemon fans were ecstatic about the character's addition, with many pledging to play the game for the very first time, as a result.
Your boy is back!
This Gacha just stays winning huh pic.twitter.com/kmyDObaEZf
He definitely has one of the more unique designs in Pokemon.
So I heard Guzma will be added in Pokemon Masters soon and...he looks like a trashcan gremlin but Im STILL HYPED pic.twitter.com/OmYuknjT3Q— Eleanor Bick 🦎💖 (@ELBdot) March 23, 2020
Gotta go fast!
Me going to re download Pokémon masters after I hear guzma is being added to it pic.twitter.com/rbxX64c94r— ClockworkDream 💔 (@ClockworkNightz) March 25, 2020
Birthday wishes do come true.
POKEMON MASTERS PUTTINF GUZMA IN ON MY BIRTHDAY?!? THEY KNOW ME SO W— lati mclatison 🌺 @ MY DAY (@yorozuyas_) March 25, 2020
The gacha struggle is real.
LRT: I can't believe that Guzma is coming to Pokemon Masters and I have no gems left to try to scout him. 😭— TheScruffiestCat (@TheScruffyCat) March 25, 2020
It's all about priorities.
I have been neglecting Pokemon masters the last few days for animal crossing, but TEAM SKULL EVENT???! give me Guzma, gimme gimme!— Lemon Mango! @ ACNH TIME! 🍃✨ (@lemonmangoes) March 25, 2020
To say he's been a fan favorite might be an understatement.
To celebrate Guzma's debut in Pokémon Masters, thought I'd share some fanart from 2018! #PokemonMasters #Pokemon #Guzma #ポケマス #グズマ #tbt pic.twitter.com/KUDV9MV8mI— Shak-Fu 🍥 (@dynamocha) March 25, 2020
Sometimes, good things end, but Team Skull is forever.
the emotional whiplash of guzma coming to pokemon masters AND steven universe ending..........my heart can't take it— Zephyr (@royaljoltik) March 25, 2020
