Pokemon Fans Are Ecstatic About Guzma's Return in Pokemon Masters

By Marc Deschamps

Since the release of Pokemon Sun and Moon back in 2016, Pokemon fans have been in love with Guzma, the leader of Team Skull. Pokemon games have never been really known for their stories, but fans were immediately taken with Guzma's distinct personality. As such, the character has become a bit of a legend with fans. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that the character will be returning in the mobile game Pokemon Masters, alongside his trusty Goliospod. Unsurprisingly, Pokemon fans were ecstatic about the character's addition, with many pledging to play the game for the very first time, as a result.

Are you a fan of Guzma? Are you happy to see the character return in Pokemon Masters? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the return of Guzma!

Your boy is back!

He definitely has one of the more unique designs in Pokemon.

Gotta go fast!

Birthday wishes do come true.

The gacha struggle is real.

It's all about priorities.

To say he's been a fan favorite might be an understatement.

0comments

Sometimes, good things end, but Team Skull is forever.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of