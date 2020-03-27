GameStop Closures Celebrated By Store's Critics

It's been a rough few months for GameStop. The video game retailer has struggled, thanks in part to diminished interest in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As the company attempts to slim down its operation, GameStop has announced that 300 more stores will permanently close their doors around the country. While this seems to be a part of the company's larger strategy, some are looking at it as yet another nail in the coffin for the company. Of course, some critics are gloating about the closures, after GameStop's tone-deaf response to the coronavirus pandemic. One way or another, time will tell if the company can make it through their current struggles.

