Resident Evil Resistance Beta Delayed for Some Due to Matchmaking Issues

Capcom released its Resident Evil Resistance beta this week to give the public its first hands-on experience with the multiplayer game that’s part of the Resident Evil 3 package, but the beta has now been delayed for some due to technical issues. Those trying the beta on the PlayStation 4 and on PC via Steam won’t be able to play the beta until a later time when the issue is resolved, though there’s no timeframe available at this time to indicate when the beta will be up on those platforms. The Xbox One beta is currently unaffected since it was without any major matchmaking issues to impact it.

The beta’s delay was announced on Friday as people attempted to join the Resident Evil Resistance beta across the three available platforms. Capcom said early in the morning that the company was aware of issues impacting the PlayStation 4 version of the beta and that players were having matchmaking problems. The company said at the time it was working to resolve the problem.

Hours later, it was confirmed that the beta had been delayed on the PlayStation 4 and PC since the issues were apparently affecting the latter as well.

We're aware that PS4 users trying to play the Resident Evil Resistance beta are experiencing matchmaking issues at this time, and are working on resolving the problem. Please stay tuned for further updates. We appreciate your patience! — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 27, 2020

Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam. The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 27, 2020

From personal experience on the PlayStation 4, the matchmaking problems resulted in long wait times to get into a match. A timer showing the time spent in matchmaking occasionally approached 10 minutes with no other players found. The game requires five players to start, one on a team themselves with four players on another, so finding five players under those conditions wasn’t always easy. During the one match that was able to be played, a pop-up appeared consistently to warn of a poor connection with the game’s Mastermind, the one player who plays against four survivors.

There’s no indication at this time of when the PlayStation 4 and PC betas will be restored.

Previously known as Project Resistance, the game was renamed earlier when it was revealed to be part of the Resident Evil 3 experience included with the main game. The beta for the multiplayer mode is scheduled to run until the launch of Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance on April 3rd.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.