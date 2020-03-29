Resident Evil 3 Remake Includes a Big Gameplay Change From Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3's remake might be the latest upgraded version of an iconic entry in the franchise, but it sounds like there's been some significant takeaways from the development of its immediate predecessor, the updated version of Resident Evil 2. Specifically, in Resident Evil 2, after so many uses, your knife would break. In Resident Evil 3, however, there's some good news: the knife is unbreakable, and you'll always have it to fall back on when everything else goes wrong.

"We kept the knife inexhaustible [in Resident Evil 3], so you can use it forever," Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano recently told Game Informer. "We're dealing with survival horror and everything is exhaustible. You run out of bullets. You run out of herbs. You run out of all the items you can use. So if you did run out of everything, what would you have? The knife. The director always wanted to make it so that you at least have your trusty knife. That’s always something you can rely on."

Here's how Capcom describes Resident Evil 3:

"Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target."

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3rd. That includes the multiplayer-only experience Resident Evil Resistance. The demo for the upcoming video game is now available. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delivery of retail copies of Resident Evil 3 may be delayed in some areas. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Resident Evil 3 right here.

