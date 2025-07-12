New Xbox Game Pass Horror Game Is Topping the Charts

Xbox Game Pass recently added a horror game, and it is quickly shot to the top of the Xbox Game Pass charts. More specifically, the new Xbox Game Pass game is the number three most-played game on the Xbox Game Pass Standard charts and the eighth most played game on the Xbox Game Pass Console charts. And considering the horror game was specifically added to Xbox Game Pass on July 1, 11 days ago, for it to be retaining its popularity is impressive, especially since it is shorter and won’t hook players for long.

The Xbox Game Pass game in question is Little Nightmares II from French studio Tarsier Studios and publisher Bandai Namco. As the name suggests, it is a sequel to 2017’s Little Nightmares, and like its predecessor it is a horror game meets action-adventure game. It was released in 2021, and set to get a sequel itself on October 10 in the form of Little Nightmares III, however, this sequel will not be made by Tarsier Studios like the first two games, but Supermassive Games, fellow horror game studio best known for Until Dawn.

Like the first game in the series, Little Nightmares II was well received when it released, as evident by its Metacritic scores in the 80s. And it coupled this with commercial success as well. Up-to-date exact sale figures are unknown, but we know it sold a million units within its first month on the market.

“A boy wakes up alone in the woods surrounded by the husks of burnt-out televisions,” reads an official background of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “After stumbling through traps and pitfalls in the wilderness, he finds a girl locked in the basement of a dark and terrible house with only a music box to keep her company. This is their story.”

How long Little Nightmares II is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. Neither Microsoft nor Tarsier Studios nor Bandai Namco have divulged this information. As long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass though, subscribers can purchase it outright with an exclusive 20% discount, which means pay $24 for the horror game rather than $30.

The horror game is proving a popular addition to Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, those interested in checking it out should prepare to set aside between five to seven hours to play the game.

