Full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Playthrough Leaks

Activision still hasn’t officially announced the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, but it’s now more difficult than ever to deny the game’s existence seeing how a full playthrough of the game’s story mode has leaked online. The YouTuber known as TheGamingRevolution who’s been consistently sharing information about the rumored Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and the Call of Duty franchise as a whole uploaded an entire playthrough of the rumored game this week. It shows the game from start to finish with updated graphics including the “No Russian” level which has indeed been kept in the game.

TheGamingRevolution shared a series of videos on their YouTube channel to show each of game’s most critical levels divided up into their own sections, but if you want to watch the full campaign start to finish, you can watch the video below which runs for just over three hours and 30 seconds. It begins with the start of the campaign and takes viewers all the way to the conclusion of the story. The video obviously contains spoilers, but if you’re waiting for this remaster to hit because you loved Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, you’ll already know what to expect from it.

Early on in the walkthrough is the infamous “No Russian” level which sees players going undercover before assaulting civilians at an airport. It was a controversial mission at the time, and people weren’t sure whether it’d be kept in the remastered version of Modern Warfare 2 should such a game release. It’s been kept in the full game, though TheGamingRevolution noted that players can once again opt out of the level if they’re offended by its contents.

With this gameplay now out in the open, people pretty much know everything they need to about Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered aside from an official confirmation of its existence and a release date. We’ve already seen a trailer which of course doesn’t outweigh a full playthrough, though people thought the game would’ve already been announced by now.

Considering how we’ve already seen a trailer and now the full walkthrough for the game’s campaign, an announcement seems imminent, likely followed closely by an official release. How much Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be and whether there will be any additional content remains to be seen, but it seems that this version of the game does omit Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer component as the name suggests.

