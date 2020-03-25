Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Reveal Date Reportedly Leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is reportedly going to be revealed very soon. At the moment of publishing, Activision hasn't confirmed a remaster of the classic installment is in the works, however, leaks, rumors, and reports have been spilling the beans on the project for awhile. In other words, it's always seemed more like a matter of if, not when. The new report comes way of Twitter user Okami, who gained credibility via reliable leaks on both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. Interestingly, not long after this news was shared on the leaker's Twitter account, their account was suspended, presumably as a result of Activision going after the leaker for spilling the information.

According to Okami, news on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will be shared on March 30, which is next Tuesday. Beyond this, the leaker also suggests the game will not include the multiplayer of the original. Rather, it will just be the single-player campaign. That said, this does conflict with previous rumors and reports about the unannounced remaster.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. While Okami has proven to be a reliable source on multiple occasions, being the business of leaks is a tricky business. Even the best leakers sometimes get things wrong. Further, even if this information here is correct, it's also subject to change.

That said, according to The Gaming Revolution, the remaster is happening. Meanwhile, last week the game's single-player campaign was rated. What this means is that there's multiple sources and leaks pointing towards the remaster. So, again, it's more of a question of when, not if. The leading suggestion for the former is sometime this year

At the moment of writing this, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered hasn't been officially announced by Activision, but it looks like that may change next week. Meanwhile, in other recent and related news, Call of Duty: Warzone is getting four new weapons soon. Beyond this, the reveal date for 2020's new Call of Duty has reportedly also been revealed.

