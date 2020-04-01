Fortnite: New Skins, Emotes, and More Leaked

Today has been a busy day for Fortnite. Not only did Epic Games finally remove the game's most unpopular and broken weapon, but a variety of Deadpool content coming to the game leaked. This time we have another example of the latter, a leak. And like with the Deadpool content, this newest leak comes way of a new datamining effort from prominent dataminer HypeX. More specifically, why searching through the files of the game's latest update, HypeX unearthed a huge slab of new skins, emotes, and other cosmetic items coming to the game soon, presumably before the end of the current season.

As for the skins, we have two new epic skins, one rare skin, and four uncommon skins. Included in this batch is what looks like some Easter Egg skins, including the Quackling and Bun Bun skins.

Below, you can check out all of the new leaked skins and other cosmetics, courtesy of HypeX. That said, it's important to note that for some strange reason some older items are also included in the picture below.

All New Leaked Skins & Other Cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/dzFF8Dmeb2 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 31, 2020

As you can see, much of this seems to be Easter themed, suggesting all of this will be dripping out over the course of this month ahead of the holiday.

Only 1 new Emote! pic.twitter.com/fe0qN5j2Q3 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 31, 2020

As always, take all of this leaked content with a grain of salt. While datamine leaks are usually quite reliable, who knows when this content will be added into the game. It will presumably arrive in the coming weeks, but we can't guarantee this.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

