PS1 Shooter Gets New Release Over 20 Years Later

An old-school shooter that launched on the PS1 very late in the console’s life cycle has received a surprising new release this week. Throughout the majority of the original PlayStation’s existence, first and third-person shooters were still coming into their own on home consoles. While there were still plenty of games that belonged to these subgenres on PS1 (Medal of Honor, DOOM, Duke Nukem, Syphon Filter, etc.), shoot ’em up games, or “shmups” for short, were arguably the more popular style of shooter on the platform. Now, one of these shmups that most PS1 fans might be unfamiliar with, has been brought back on modern hardware.

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The game in question that has been revived is that of Geki-Oh ShienRyu. Originally released in arcades in Japan in 1997 and developed by Warashi, ShienRyu is a fast-paced vertical scrolling shooter that puts players in control of a jet fighter that takes on waves of incoming enemies across a variety of different levels. Despite being a hit in Japan, ShienRyu never came to the West until 2002, when a PS1 port of the game titled Geki-Oh Shooting King launched on the platform. Now, over 20 years later, this version of the game is the one that has become accessible once again.

As the latest release from Hamster as part of the company’s “Console Archives” series, Geki-Oh ShienRyu has today been released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 at a price of $11.99. The port includes all of the new modes and features that Warashi previously added to the PS1 edition of the game, along with a handful of new enhancements. These features happen to most prominently include save states and custom button options that players can now take advantage of.

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“In [Geki-Oh ShienRyu], you must take down waves of enemy forces and colossal war machines attacking with relentless fury,” says the description. “‘Shoot and dodge’ gameplay at its absolute peak! Counter them with your own overwhelming firepower. The game also features a variety of bonus modes, adding even more depth to the experience!”

In a time when shmups are far more uncommon than they once were, it’s nice to see that Geki-Oh ShienRyu has been given some love and is now far more easily accessible than ever before. If you’ve had a craving to play a shoot ’em up game for yourself, this is now one of the better options available on PS5 and Switch 2.

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