Steam Machine Price Expectations Soar After New Valve Announcement

The price of Valve’s upcoming Steam Machine looks like it’s going to be considerably higher than prospective purchasers hoped it would be. Within the past day, Valve announced that it would be making some big price changes to the Steam Deck. This update resulted in the cost of the Steam Deck increasing by $300 at most, pushing it to roughly $950 for its most expensive model. As a result, this move all but confirms that the Steam Machine is likely going to be much pricier than anyone anticipated.

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In the past, those at Valve have likened the upcoming Steam Machine to the Steam Deck. While the UI of both systems will be similar, though, the Steam Machine is said to boast greater power, which will allow games to run better on the hardware. With the Steam Deck now essentially retailing for $1000 on the high end, though, this all but confirms that the Steam Machine won’t be launching at a price below this. Instead, a cost well north of $1000 now seems to be a foregone conclusion, which kills lingering hopes that Steam fans had for the device to launch at a value under this threshold.

Tech insider Brad Lynch furthered this belief by sharing on social media that the new prices for the Steam Deck are still lower than what he was previously told would be the cost of the Steam Machine. However, this information was shared with him two months ago, which suggests that Valve’s new price for the Steam Machine could have climbed even higher in the wake of ongoing component shortages. Although this info may not be accurate, which Lynch warned, there’s still a very unlikely scenario in which the Steam Machine isn’t retailing for well over $1000.

Essentially, if you’ve been excited about picking up a Steam Machine since its announcement last year, you need to be prepared to spend a whole lot of money to obtain it. With no end in sight to the market conditions that have led to tech products greatly increasing in price over the past few months, there’s no guarantee that the Steam Machine won’t see its value jump once again whenever it does launch. As such, buying the streamlined PC upon its release could still end up being the best option in the long run.

Currently, Valve itself hasn’t broken its silence when it comes to the price or release date of the Steam Machine. Based on past information that has been provided by the company, though, the Steam Machine is still expected to launch in the first half of this year, which suggests that it could finally begin being sold and shipped out in June.

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