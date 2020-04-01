Gamers Are Bewildered By the Existence of Atari's Pong Quest

The video game industry has seen its fair share of bizarre concepts. After all, the concept of a kart racing game starring Mario probably sounded quite odd back in 1992! Of course, that seems a lot less crazy now, and Mario Kart has become a major franchise for Nintendo, since. Pong is the latest major video game to see a similar genre swap, in the form of Pong Quest, an upcoming RPG from Atari. The publisher's announcement of the new game was mostly well met, with a number of gamers expressing a bit of bewilderment about the game's existence. Still, it seems that the game has people talking, and that might translate into interest when Pong Quest releases sometime this spring!

Are you interested in Pong Quest? What are your thoughts on the upcoming RPG? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what gamers think about Atari's Pong Quest!