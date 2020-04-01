Popular 2019 Game Coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch is getting another port, and this time it's one of the most popular strategy and simulation games of 2019. More specifically, publisher Kalypso Entertainment and developer Limbic Entertainment have announced that the latter's Tropico 6 is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately though, this is where the salient details dry up. Not only is there no new trailer accompanying this news, there's no word of a release date or release window.

Further, it's unclear if the Nintendo Switch port will make use of any of the Nintendo Switch's unique features, other than it's portability, of course. That said, it's possible all of this information will be shared down the road when we get a release date and a trailer showing off the strategy title running on the platform.

In Tropico 6 , you once again play as El Presidente, and once again you need to prove yourself as the feared dictator you are. Or maybe you're a peace-loving statesman. Whatever the case, your job is shape the future of island state of Tropico. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Play on large archipelagos for the first time in the series. Manage multiple islands at the same time and adapt to various new challenges.

Send your agents on raids to foreign lands to steal famous landmarks and add them to your collection.

Build bridges, construct tunnels and transport your citizens and tourists in taxis, buses and aerial cable cars. Tropico 6 offers completely new transportation and infrastructure possibilities.

Customize the looks of your palace at will and choose from various extras.

Tropico 6 features a revised research system focusing on the political aspects of being the world’s greatest dictator.

Election speeches are back! Address the people and make promises that you can’t possibly keep.

Tropico 6 features cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Tropico 6 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and soon it will be available on the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the Nintendo Switch, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console -- and all things related to it -- by clicking right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.