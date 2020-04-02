Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Being Made Free for Limited Time Only

Activision and Infinity Ward are making Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer free to play, but only for a limited time. In other words, the pair are getting ready to dish out a free trial for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game that will let gamers get a taste of the best-selling and critically-acclaimed first-person shooter. Unfortunately, the free trial only extends to the game's multiplayer, so if you want to experience its stellar campaign, you will need to still splash some cash and cop the game outright.

Further, you will need to own Call of Duty: Warzone in order to access the free trial. That said, the new Call of Duty battle royale game is free, so all it requires is for you to download it. From there, you will need to boot into the Warzone lobby and head to the "Atlas Superstore + Shoot House" 24/7 Playlist. It's unclear if players will be able to access further maps, but it's noted that there will be the opportunity to play a variety of modes, such as Team Deatmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.

While the trial is poised to begin tomorrow, it won't run very long. More specifically, it's currently scheduled to run until 10 a.m. PT on April, giving you roughly three days to give Modern Warfare's multiplayer a try. That said, all progress made during the trial will be carried over if you decide to the purchase the game outright.

It's important to note this is a free trial, not a free download. In other words, after the trial period is over, you will be locked out of playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer unless you own the game.

#FreeCallofDuty continues. Starting tomorrow, get free access to Multiplayer through #Warzone all weekend long. pic.twitter.com/P3O1kWzB1P — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 2, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the popular shooter, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, it appears the game is getting two classic multiplayer maps very soon, presumably in time for the start of Season 3 later this month.

