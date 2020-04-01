Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Getting Two Classic Maps Very Soon

It appears Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting two classic Call of Duty maps very soon, which lines up with previous leaks about the 2019 PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. More specifically, it looks like Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare's Backlot and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Village map will soon be added to the best-selling first-person shooter. At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have announced or confirmed either map, however, the new update seemingly did that job for the pair.

Since the game's latest update went live, players have been reporting that they are being put into lobbies where Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Village map is the loading screen. Meanwhile, others are reporting the same thing, but with Backlot. That said, for now, neither map is playable.

Again, neither map has been confirmed by either party, but unlike some leaks, this one is supported by media showing off the claim in question. In other words, take this with a grain of salt -- because it's not official -- but you probably don't have to grip onto it too tightly.

Oh hey Village pic.twitter.com/m5l7Vahfyu — Zac - KRNG Immortal (@WhosImmortal) April 1, 2020

Also, hi Backlot pic.twitter.com/uxD7XVtbR8 — Zac - KRNG Immortal (@WhosImmortal) April 1, 2020

Of course, there's a good chance these new maps will drop with Season 3, which is currently scheduled to go live on April 7. As you may remember, Infinity Ward made a splash by launching Season 2 with Rust, one of the most popular Call of Duty maps of all time.

