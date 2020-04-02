Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Shows Off Beerus in New Trailer

Bandai Namco released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Thursday to show off some of the positive things people have been saying about the game, but the trailer also included a brief teaser at the end by showing a quick glimpse of Beerus as the Dragon Ball Z god did battle with Goku. The Saiyan is shown powering up to his Super Saiyan God state while being taunted by Beerus who asks if Goku’s hiding any more of his power. We get to see Beerus prepping one of his best attacks, but only for a second before the teaser ends.

The trailer above shows off the confrontation between the two when they face off towards the end of the trailer. For those unfamiliar with the fight, this is a scene from the upcoming DLC featuring Beerus, Whis, and more. The DLC appears to be taking its inspirations from the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie and not from Dragon Ball Super, both of which feature Beerus.

Bandai Namco’s teased this DLC multiple times in the past with the most recent and best look at it being some images from the content, at least until this trailer was released. Though it’s still an accolades trailer overall, it’s also the best look yet that we’ve gotten at Beerus and the first shot of him that’s been seen in a trailer.

Here's the DLC update you've been waiting for coming to #DBZKakarot! 🔓 Playable: Goku (Super Saiyan God) + Vegeta (Super Saiyan God)

🤯 New Characters: Beerus & Whis

💪🏽 New Powers & Techniques

🎶 Music Pack later this Springhttps://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/S9nXz4tORB — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 23, 2020

Players will be able to play as Super Saiyan God versions of both Goku and Vegeta in the DLC, but don’t expect to play as either Whis or Beerus. It’s unclear what role the two characters will have in the DLC beyond the known events that transpired in the Dragon Ball Z timeline when they encountered the Saiyans, but it seems unlikely that either of them would accompany players as the support characters Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot already has. Having a God of Destruction at your side to take on minor enemies in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot doesn’t exactly make for a fair fight, but neither do other Dragon Ball Z scenarios in games where you play as these characters against people like Krillin and Yamcha.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s DLC with Beerus, Whis, Super Saiyan Gods, and more does not yet have a release date.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.