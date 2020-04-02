Marvel's Iron Man VR Delayed Indefinitely

After initially delaying Marvel's Iron Man VR to May 15th, there's some bad news for fans of the upcoming PlayStation VR title for PlayStation 4. Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced that the company "has made the difficult decision to delay" both The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR "until further notice." Basically, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prevented the company from launching like it wants. Both games, until just now, were set for May releases, but they are now... not even on the schedule, at the moment.

"[Sony Interactive Entertainment] has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice," PlayStation's update on the release date of the two highly anticipated video games reads. "Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve."

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

While that "until further notice" is a dread-inducing phrase, most likely it just means that SIE isn't quite sure when will be appropriate to release the title in the future. As the global crisis continues, more and more manufacturing, events, production facilities, shipping, and so on have been severely impacted. At this point, there's no telling when they might release, but they absolutely have not been outright cancelled as of now.

Marvel's Iron Man VR is set to release for PlayStation VR via PlayStation 4... at some point. It was most recently set to release on May 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming virtual reality video game right here.

