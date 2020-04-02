Suicide Squad Director James Gunn's Favorite Video Game Might Surprise You

While James Gunn is still busy working from home on edits for DC's upcoming film The Suicide Squad, he did take some time to do a short question and answer session with fans on Twitter. Most of the questions seemed to revolve around how the director is spending time while social distancing, and unanswerable queries about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but Gunn did have a good answer when asked about his all-time favorite video game. The director is apparently a big fan of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. That particular game has long been considered not only one of the best Star Wars games of all time, but also one of the overall greatest games ever made. As such, Gunn certainly isn't alone in that opinion!

Released in 2003 as an Xbox exclusive, Knights of the Old Republic takes place 4,000 years before the events of the original Star Wars trilogy. Developed by BioWare and published by LucasArts, the game is a turn-based RPG that allowed players to make a number of choices that had an impact on whether they embraced the path of the Jedi or Sith. Since the game's initial release, the title has appeared on a number of additional platforms, including Windows, Android, and iOS.

The success of Knights of the Old Republic led to a plethora of tie-ins, and a pair of sequels: Knights of the Old Republic II -- The Sith Lords, and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Neither game was quite as well-received as the original, but both still hold a special place in the hearts of many gamers and Star Wars fans. The series is technically not considered canon in the current incarnation of the Star Wars universe, but its influence on the brand continues to this day. Characters and events from the game's era have been referenced in recent Star Wars cartoons, so it's clear that elements of the era still exist in some capacity. Disney has also talked about making a film that takes place in the same era covered in the games.

Of all time? Knights of the Old Republic. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

Gunn's preference for Knights of the Old Republic shouldn't be all that surprising, given the game's quality, and the director's clear passion for space operas. Given both, one has to wonder if he could end up working on a Star Wars film, at some point.

Are you a fan of Knights of the Old Republic? What's your favorite video game of all-time? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.