The Last of Us Part 2 Delayed "Until Further Notice"

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it's once again delaying The Last of Us Part 2, the upcoming PS4 exclusive from Uncharted developers Naughty Dog. According to PlayStation and Naughty Dog, the delay isn't because the game won't be ready, but due to economic and logistical reasons birthed from the ongoing coronavirus disruption. In addition to The Last of Us Part II, Sony has also announced the delay of Marvel's Iron Man VR, which is being postponed for the same reason.

Unfortunately, there's no word of new release dates for either game. According to Sony, both delays are "until further notice." In an official tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account, Sony notes this is a "difficult decision," but the ongoing global crisis is preventing the company from providing the launch experience both games deserve.

"SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice," said Sony, "Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve."

In its own Twitter post, Naughty Dog notes that development of the game is nearly complete. In fact, right now the team is in the midst of fixing the game's final bugs. Further, the developer notes that it hopes the delay won't be long, but obviously this is out of their control.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

As you will know, this isn't the first time the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive has been delayed. The game was originally slated to release in February, but was pushed to May 29 to give Naughty Dog more time to polish the game.

The Last of Us Part 2 is in development for the PS4, and the PS4 only. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a quickie and peep all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming," reads an official story pitch of the game. "Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

