Sega Game From 2024 Free for Millions Next 72 Hours

A Sega game from 2024 is free for millions of PC gamers over the next 72 hours. Normally, if PC gamers want to get their hands on the Sega game in question, they need to fork over $40. Until May 6, though, the Sega game is 100% free for all PC gamers with an Amazon Prime subscription, courtesy of Prime Gaming. Not only is it free to download and play, but to keep. While an active subscription is required to access the free download, it is not required to retain the free download, so even those without an active subscription can remedy this for one month and then bail.

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Between now and May 6, more specifically, all Amazon Prime subscribers can grab Creative Assembly’s Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties for free and keep it. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a turn-based strategy game with real-time tactics battles where you take control of a faction in the New Kingdom of Egypt and its surrounding areas right before the Late Bronze Age collapse. From here, your job is to gain supremacy through conquest and more. It is the 16th installment in the long-running strategy series that dates back to 2000, and the latest installment, though this won’t last for too much longer, because two new games in the series, Total War: Medieval III and Total War: Warhammer 40,000, are both in active development.

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You will notice the trailer above is for Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties, not Total War: Pharaoh. For those out of the loop, the latter released in 2023, but wasn’t great, hence why it has a 74 on Metacritic and a 64% approval rating on Steam. In 2024, a revamped version of the game with a larger map, more factions, a new dynasty system, and more was released, called Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties. This version, for the sake of comparison, has an 83 on Metacritic and an 80% approval rating on Steam. This version doesn’t elevate the base game into the conversation of best Total War games, not even close, but it does improve it. And it is the improved version that is free with Prime Gaming.

Right now, this is the only Sega game free with Prime Gaming, but the two actively partner for several free game giveaways each year, so those looking for a different Sega game should keep their eyes peeled, as there will likely be more to come before the end of the year.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.