Halo 2 and Halo 3 Remakes From Xbox Reportedly Leaked

According to a new report, remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3 are in the works. Xbox and Halo Studios — formerly known as 343 Industries — is set to debut a remake of the first Halo game this year. And the remake must be internally testing well, because a new report alleges that not only has Xbox greenlit remakes for the next two games, but has started active development on them. This doesn’t mean they are in full production, but they are probably in pre-production, waiting for the pipeline to clear up.

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The new report comes from a well-known Halo insider, Rebs Gaming, who unfortunately does not divulge much else. To this end, there is no word on when these remakes will be revealed or released, or what platforms they will be on. The last point means they are going to be Xbox Series X games or next-gen Xbox games. At this point, given the timelines, cross-gen releases seem likely. Whatever the case, we probably won’t hear anything about these until after the remake of the first game is released and out for a bit.

The Best Halo Games

Many would agree that Halo 2 and Halo 3 are the best Halo games. Of course, Halo: Combat Evolved gets credit for kickstarting the franchise. And there are some who have a soft spot, in particular, for Halo Reach. Halo 2 and Halo 3 were the peak of the series in terms of quality and popularity, though. A big part of these two games was their multiplayer. And if the upcoming remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is any indicator, then the remakes of the second and third games are going to be campaign only. Both have great campaigns, but this would be a substantial disappointment, especially because the recent multiplayer offerings of recent Halo games have simply been insufficient, largely because 343 Industries has proven incapable of replicating the quality Bungie demonstrated with the original trilogy. This applies to not just the multiplayer, but the campaigns as well.

Of course, it is important to remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Rebs Gaming has proven reliable at times in the past, but it does not have a bulletproof track record. Further, even if this information is accurate, it is also subject to change.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the Xbox conversations