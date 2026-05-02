Leveling Up In RPGs Is Getting Outdated

Everyone? I think I might be broken. I think I have stopped caring about leveling up in RPGs at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It still shows up like it is delivering breaking news, complete with sound effects and a little celebratory flash that acts like I just achieved something rare and meaningful. Meanwhile I am sitting there wondering why I am being congratulated for something that feels more like routine maintenance than accomplishment. The real moments of growth usually happen in combat, when a build suddenly clicks and I stop improvising and start actually playing with intention. The game calls it progress. I call it a polite notification with confidence issues.

That feeling gets even stronger when I think about how easy leveling has become in most RPGs. It used to feel like a chase, something you actually noticed and aimed for over time. Now it arrives so frequently that it barely has time to register before the next one is already queued up. The “ding” used to feel like a small celebration you earned through effort and patience. These days it feels closer to a door chime going off every time you take a step inside your own house. Like… background noise.

When Numbers Stop Meaning Growth

Courtesy of FromSoftware

There was a time when leveling felt like the purest promise games could make. You start weak, you put in effort, you become stronger in a straight line that never needed explaining. It worked because it felt like progress had weight, like each level was something you actually worked toward rather than something you tripped over on your way to something else. The “ding” in games like World of Warcraft used to land like a moment worth pausing for. It felt like the game was acknowledging effort in a way that mattered. Now it often feels like it is just clearing a checklist item I did not even notice I picked up.

What makes it stranger is that the real value in leveling systems is no longer the level itself. It is what comes with it. The talent point, the new ability, the actual change in how your character plays. That is where the meaningful decision happens, not in the number ticking upward. I find myself completely ignoring the level and immediately opening the skill tree like that is the actual reward screen. The level is just the receipt that prints before the interesting part shows up.

That shift changes how progression feels overall. Instead of growth being a steady climb, it becomes a series of meaningful interruptions hidden inside an otherwise automatic system. I do not feel excited about leveling anymore because it happens too often to carry any emotional weight. It is like hearing applause so frequently that you stop assuming it is directed at you. The game is still cheering, but I have already moved on to the part that actually changes how I play.

What RPG Progression Could Look Like Next

Courtesy of Comicbook

If I strip leveling away in my head, I do not lose progression. I just lose the habit of measuring it with a number that shows up whether I care or not. What I actually care about is how a character evolves in my hands while I am playing, not how often the system decides to interrupt me with a celebration. Growth feels more real when it changes what I can do, not just what I am called. I want progression that feels like a shift in identity rather than a stamp in a logbook.

I already see that direction taking shape in modern RPG design. Systems that focus on abilities, builds, and player choice tend to feel more meaningful than raw leveling speed. A new talent point that actually changes how I approach combat matters far more than a level number I reach almost accidentally. Those moments feel like real decisions rather than automatic milestones. It is the difference between being told I improved and suddenly realizing I am playing differently without meaning to.

At this point, leveling does not feel useless, just overused in a way that dilutes its impact. The excitement it once carried has been redistributed into other systems that do a better job of reflecting actual gameplay. The more RPGs lean into those systems, the more the traditional level-up starts to feel like a leftover ritual. I still notice it when it happens, but I rarely feel anything from it anymore. The talent point is where the game actually opens back up, and everything else is just noise leading up to it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!