5 Best Underrated Sci-Fi RPGs

If you’re a fan of sci-fi RPGs, then there’s an excellent chance you’ve already played Mass Effect. It is the de facto choice for anyone seeking to blast off into the stars and explore the undiscovered universe beyond. There are other popular sci-fi RPGs, Cyberpunk 2077, The Outer Worlds, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, chief among them, all of which, again, I’d wager a budding fan of the genre has completed at least once, but more than likely numerous times. I’d understand if you’re as sick of their worlds, their offerings, and their stories as I am, someone who is also a rather verdant appreciator of adventuring across various colorful planets.

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Fortunately, for those tired of the familiar, there are a handful of lesser-known sci-fi RPGs that are just as worth playing, if not more so than some of the aforementioned titles. From games directly attempting to ape the success of Mass Effect to a title I’m convinced barely anyone has heard of, these hugely underrated gems are some of the very best sci-fi games available and are sure to be a thoroughly enjoyable time for those seeking a new adventure to embark upon.

5. Precursors

Image Courtesy of Deep Shadows

If you’ve never heard of Precursors, don’t worry; neither had I. While ideating this list, I stumbled across this obscure open-world first-person sci-fi RPG and, doing my due diligence as a journalist, played it for far longer than I would ever have needed to. That’s because, despite its obvious quirks and technical shortcomings, Precursors is like no other RPG I’ve played and is wildly ambitious for a game this underrated and from a team this small. Were I to compare it to other games, I’d say it has traces of Mass Effect, No Man’s Sky, Far Cry, and even a little Elder Scrolls, although, while true, this does Precursors a little injustice, as it’s far more original than the sum of its parts may imply.

You can engage in real-time space battles, explore vast and varied planets, visit bustling towns, complete an array of quests for NPCs, fight enemy aliens and soldiers with a variety of bizarre weapons, and race across surprisingly stunning terrain in a buggy. Precursors manages to be both one of the most underrated open-world games I’ve ever played and a severely overlooked sci-fi title, too. While playing it, I couldn’t help but be reminded of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. (another Ukrainian-developed masterpiece). Both games share a unique atmosphere I’ve not quite experienced anywhere else, as well as an impressive level of ambition marred only ever so slightly by jank. If you loved S.T.A.L.K.E.R., or really any of the other aforementioned titles, then I highly recommend trying out Precursors, especially as it’s rather cheap on Steam.

4. Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

A lot of JRPGs could, technically, be considered sci-fi RPGs, but I find that the series that best fits the bill is Star Ocean. Set across a vast universe of fantasy-esque sci-fi worlds, a contradiction that works rather well in its favor, Star Ocean has been one of Square Enix’s less successful yet nevertheless beloved series for quite some time. Sporting ridiculously designed characters (I will never get over Raymond’s terrible haircut in The Divine Force), that are always brilliantly written and exceptionally compelling, Star Ocean is packed with unique ideas that Western sci-fi RPGs have yet to explore.

The Divine Force is the most recent entry in the Star Ocean series, but you don’t need to have played any of the others to understand its sprawling plot. You’ll pick one of two protagonists, the aforementioned mulleted Raymond being one of them, each of whom has their own distinct experience of the same events, and explore a vast medieval-esque setting with a sci-fi twist. You can boost around the stunning vistas, fight giant alien creatures, and engage in some genuinely excellent side quests that’ll further endear you to its brilliant cast of characters. The only caveat is that you’ll need to get through the somewhat expectedly sluggish opening hours, a flaw common in JRPGs, to truly get to grips with the phenomenal narrative.

3. Torment: Tides Of Numenera

Image Courtesy of inXile Entertainment

If you like compelling worldbuilding, oodles of lore, and a cast of characters so good you’ll be singing their praises for years to come, then the CRPG, Torment: Tides of Numenera, is for you. Practically devoid of combat (it exists but is almost entirely skippable), Tides of Numenera really prides itself on its masterful writing, interesting characters, and unique setting, all of which are elevated by a delightfully bizarre atmosphere, a plethora of philosophical discussions, and a great main plot. This is not like any other CRPG you’ve played, even other sci-fi titles within the genre like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Tides of Numenera feels utterly distinct in what it is trying to achieve, something I suspect is what led to it being such an underrated gem.

Despite being, in my opinion, one of the greatest CRPGs ever made, Torment: Tides of Numenera will make you do a lot of reading. If, like me, this is your favorite aspect of a CRPG, then you won’t have any difficulty getting stuck into this gem of an underrated sci-fi RPG. However, if you like the more intricate, stat-based, and combat-focused elements of the genre, then, while still an easy recommendation, it might be worth keeping your expectations in check. This isn’t to say that Tides of Numenera is lacking any of these aspects, as it excells in delivering them when necessary, but they certainly aren’t the focal point of the experience. Tides of Numenera is all about its gorgeous world, main story, and characters, and that, in my opinion, is what makes it such a stand-out sci-fi RPG.

2. Elex

Image Courtesy of Piranha Bytes

Elex is perhaps the greatest epitome of Eurojank I have ever experienced, and that is undoubtedly why I love it so much. For those unaware, Eurojank games are titles that come from overly ambitious and extremely talented European developers who simply lack the budget to deliver their vision to its fullest potential. These games are often excellent, but suffer from poor visuals, technical issues, or underbaked gameplay elements. Elex does have some of these flaws, but they pale in comparison to the sheer majesty that is its compelling and diverse open-world with its numerous factions, excellent quest design, and engaging main plot.

While its combat can sometimes feel a bit stiff, you’ll likely easily overlook it when traversing its gorgeous world, a land split between dense forests home to medieval-esque tribes and the post-apocalyptic sprawling deserts overrun with bandits. I was constantly surprised by both the various factions I met along the way and the sheer diversity in biome design, stumbling across technologically advanced fortresses one moment and wooden bases built in the ruins of a lost civilization. Elex is the closest I’ve found to the incredibly unique world of the Horizon games, and that is, at least in my opinion, reason enough to give it a try. Of course, if you need a little more persuading, then there is also a BioWare-esque morality system, nuanced factions to double-cross (if you wish), companions to recruit, and a plethora of very cool armor sets to discover.

1. The Technomancer

Image Courtesy of Spiders

Speaking of games that adopt a BioWare style, The Technomancer is easily one of the most overlooked sci-fi RPGs available. Developed by the now sadly shuttered Spiders, The Technomancer is technically a sequel to 2013’s Mars: War Logs, although you don’t need to have played its predecessor to understand the events of this vastly superior entry. Featuring compelling worldbuilding, an extremely twisty narrative, several memorable companions to recruit along the way, and an abundance of choices, The Technomancer is ostensibly Spider’s attempt at delivering their own version of Mass Effect, and, frankly, I believe it is better in a lot of ways.

Of course, like Elex, The Technomancer is very much a Eurojank game, one riddled with mechanics that feel like they could do with a little more polish and plenty of aspects that just feel that little bit off. However, if you’re able to overlook these consequences of budgetary limitations, then you’re in for a truly incredible sci-fi RPG that delivers the kind of BioWare experience that even BioWare isn’t making any more. The Technomancer is rich in detail, features incredible writing, a slew of fun combat encounters, and plenty of RPG mechanics to satisfy even the most dedicated of fans. It helps that this is the cheapest game on this list, costing around $10 for a roughly 30-hour-long experience. Frankly, its setting, visuals, and endearing characters are worth the price of admission alone.

What underrated sci-fi RPGs would you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!