Mixer Giving Partnered Streamers Each $100 Bonuses

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on people's financial well-being. More than 10 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the last two weeks, and that number could very well continue to climb, as more people are forced to social distance. In these trying times, every little bit counts. As such, streaming outlet Mixer has given all of their partnered streamers a $100 bonus. At the end of the day, it might not seem like much, but it's money that the streamers didn't expect, and that will help them since times are tight for so many people, at the moment.

With all of the bad news in the world at the moment, it's certainly nice to hear about a company making this kind of effort. It's impossible to know just how many streamers received the funds, but the news was shared by several Mixer partnered streamers on Twitter, including RebelDustyPinky, Exellion, Lindsywood, and more.

As more people follow the CDC's recommended social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19, the demand for content that can be consumed from home continues to increase, particularly as the production of new television shows, movies, and video games has ground to a halt. During these times, many people are going to be relying on gaming, esports, and streaming to keep them entertained. As such, it certainly makes sense that Mixer would want to keep their streamers happy, and it will be interesting to see if services like Twitch do something similar.

Big Heartfelt thank you going to @WatchMixer! They understand the struggles going on recently, and have given out a Stim pack to the active Mixer partners to help during these hard times. $100 is going to help out a lot of people. Thank you so much for all you do! #Mixer — RebelDustyPinky (@RebelDustyPinky) April 2, 2020

Some networks are already starting to rely on esports as a temporary replacement for professional sporting events. Fox Sports 1 has embraced streaming games such as iRacing and Madden 20 with professional athletes. While it likely won't appeal to everyone, it has seemed to help the network provide more original content, and that's something that everyone is looking for, right now.

What do you think of about Mixer's bonus for partnered streamers? Are you happy to see partnered streamers getting a little extra help? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.