The LEGO Super Mario Kits Look Great, Actually

In case you missed it, LEGO yesterday revealed a slew of new details about LEGO Super Mario, its upcoming product line in collaboration with Nintendo. Specifically, LEGO revealed two new expansion sets, pricing details for everything revealed from the line so far, and a release date. LEGO Super Mario is set to drop on August 1st, and honestly? The new photos and showcase video make it look pretty great, if expensive.

The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course, which is seemingly what was show off a bit when the LEGO Super Mario product line was first announced last month, clocks in at $59.99, which is pretty expensive for a 200ish-piece set. The electronic Mario that comes as part of the package, as well as the various "action" bricks, appear to have driven that price up a bit, overall. According to LEGO, said figure "has LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to display a wide variety of instant reactions to movement, color and action bricks. Also included is a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video game series."

Ready to play with the @LEGO_Group Super Mario Starter Course? Collect virtual coins with interactive LEGO Mario figure as you run & jump across a level made of LEGO bricks! With two new expansion sets, Bowser & Koopa Troopa can get in on the fun as well!https://t.co/Xee22FlTOL pic.twitter.com/ctuHeTH2ei — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2020

"Super Mario has continued to appear, always in a form adapted to the current hardware of the time," Takashi Tezuka, Nintendo Executive Officer and Game Producer, said as part of the press release announcing pre-orders. “I am thankful that in this project with the LEGO Group, Mario is jumping out of the digital world of game consoles and smart devices, and we are able to bring him into the world with a new, physical type of Mario play. It’s very exciting to think of LEGO Mario becoming a real friend to children and to picture them playing in their very own Mario world that they imagined themselves."

What do you think about what we've seen of the LEGO Super Mario collaboration so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases in August? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Keep scrolling to check out all a bunch of photos of the upcoming starter kit bundle! The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course is currently available to pre-order for $59.99. While the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set the Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set are seemingly not yet available for pre-order, they are set to cost $29.99 and $99.99, respectively. The LEGO Super Mario line is set to launch on August 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.