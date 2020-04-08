Nintendo Switch Getting One of 2019's Best Games "Soon"

The Nintendo Switch is getting one of 2019's best games. More specifically, developer ZA/UM has confirmed that its award-winning and critically-acclaimed open-world role-playing game, Disco Elysium, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up, however, the developer notes the port is actually "going to happen soon." Further, development of it is already well underway.

For those that don't know: Disco Elysium is a "groundbreaking" open world RPG that debuted last year. In it, you play as a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal. During the game, you will interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders, or take bribes to look the other way. As you navigate all of this, you will make choice after choice, all of which will define whether you become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

Disco Elysium debuted on October 15, 2019, and it's currently sitting at a 91 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2019, which explains why it won many awards for its story and design.

Disco Elysium is available on PC. In addition to Nintendo Switch, it's also coming to PS4 and Xbox One. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Unprecedented freedom of choice​. Intimidate, sweet-talk, resort to violence, write poetry, sing karaoke, dance like a beast or solve the meaning of life. Disco Elysium is the most faithful representation of desktop role playing ever attempted in video games.

Countless tools for role playing.​ Mix and match from 24 wildly different skills. Develop a personal style with 80 clothes items. Wield 14 tools from guns to flashlights to a boombox , or pour yourself a cocktail of 6 different psychoactive substances. Develop your character even further with 60 wild ​thoughts ​to think – with the detective's Thought Cabinet.

A revolutionary dialogue system with unforgettable characters. ​The world is alive with real people, not extras. Play them against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love. Disco Elysium's revolutionary dialogue system, with partially voiced characters, lets you do almost anything.

Carve your unique path across the city​ . Explore, manipulate, collect tare or become a millionaire in an open world unlike anything you've seen before. The city of Revachol is yours for the taking, one small piece at a time. From the streets to the beaches – and beyond.

Hard boiled, hard core. ​Death , sex, taxes and disco – nothing is off the table. Revachol is a real place with real challenges. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. The detective decides, the citizens abide.

