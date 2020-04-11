Final Fantasy 7 Remake Fans Are In Love With Jessie

Square Enix's long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally out in the wild, and as players are welcomed back into the world of Midgar, they are noticing some of the big improvements and changes to the original game. It involves a number of changes to the combat and the story, but some of the biggest changes are in the characters themselves, who can now have the platform to showcase more of their personalities thanks to how far technology and storytelling have come from when the original shipped back in 1997. It didn't take long for fans to notice that this is especially the case for Avalanche member Jessie, who was in the original game but didn't have the chance to shine nearly as much as she does in the Remake. Fans have taken to social media to share their appreciation for her as a result, and we've collected some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide!

Jessie is brought to life by Erica Lindbeck, and the character has already become a fan favorite. Granted, she already had a following from the original game, but her impact is nowhere near as big in the original as it is from the onset here. Even in the demo, Jessie is already stealing the show in many ways, but as the game continues those elements of her character are allowed to shine constantly and combined with also excellent work done to Wedge and Biggs, it all makes for a much more compelling and delightful experience.

Before we get started you can find the full Final Fantasy VII Remake description below.

"FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the Playstation 4 now, and you can see some of the best Jessie reactions on the next slide!

What do you think of Final Fantasy VII Remake? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Final Fantasy and gaming!