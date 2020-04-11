Xbox Series X Will Apparently Copy the Xbox One Dashboard

According to a new report, Microsoft will not be building a new interface for the Xbox Series X, and will rather simply use the Xbox One interface, which has gone through multiple, big revisions since the console launched in 2013. The aforementioned report notes that the Xbox One is about to get more interface changes in the near future. Included in these changes will be improvements to the functionality of the "Guide" feature located on the dashboard, which will soon let you mess around and customize your navigation tabs. Meanwhile, a new "Parties and Chats" tab is apparently also being added.

Over on Twitter former Xbox employee Missy Quarry notes that if the Xbox Series X simply cops the Xbox One interface that it would be a shrewd decision by Microsoft. According to Quarry, many users begged for the Xbox 360 dashboard when the Xbox One launched. As you may remember, the Xbox One interface completely changed the dashboard many Xbox fans grew accustomed to.

"I worked as Xbox support during the [Xbox] One launch," said Quarry. "One of the biggest user problems was getting used to an entirely new UI and they begged for the 360 dash. I think this is a smart move on their part, to be honest."

If you've been paying attention to the messaging behind the Xbox brand recently, this news probably won't come as a surprise to you. For years, Phil Spencer has talked about the Xbox brand as an ecosystem, so it makes sense he and co. want a universal Xbox interface that is consistent between generations. Of course, eventually you need to design something new, but there's no reason why consoles one generation removed can't boast the same interface.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on or confirmed this report. Further, it also hasn't revealed the Xbox Series X interface, nor has the PlayStation 5, which is likely going to do a similar thing. After all, the PS4 dashboard is quite popular and modern.

The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season. For more coverage on the console -- including all of the recent news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to it -- click here.

H/T, The Verge.

