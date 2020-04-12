Fortnite Datamine Reveals Anti-Choppa Weapon

Earlier this year, the Choppa made its highly-anticipated debut in Fortnite. The new vehicle has had a major impact on the battle royale game, as players race to secure them before other players can first, in order to quickly cover more ground. Despite the Choppa's lack of offensive weaponry, it can prove to be a bit of a nuisance for players that are unable to secure one of the 11 Choppas that appear on the map. However, Fortnite dataminer FireMonkey seems to have discovered a powerful new weapon that could turn the tide against players that use the new vehicle. The weapon's codename is "MistyBop," and it's a rocket launcher that can lock-on to helicopters.

In the leak, FireMonkey has also found associated audio that clearly sounds like a target locking on to a helicopter (it can be heard in the tweet below). It should be noted that Fortnite dataminers have discovered weapons in the past that haven't made it into any of the updates, for one reason or another, so fans should not take this as anything definitive. In fact, five other weapons were also discovered in the datamine, including one other rocket launcher.

Still, it will be interesting to see if the "MistyBop" makes it into the final game. If it does make it into an upcoming Fortnite update, it could have a huge impact on the strategy surrounding Choppas. A month after they made their Fortnite debut, Choppas remain highly-coveted. If the game truly is adding a weapon that can quickly dispatch the vehicle, perhaps players will think twice about committing the time and effort required to obtain them.

Weapon Leak: Weapon Codename: MistyBop

Weapon: Rocket Launcher

Special Ability: Can lock on to the Helicopter.

Achievements: Destroyed a Choppa with a Missile Battery Audio Files: pic.twitter.com/JRKIROSTfT — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 12, 2020

While helicopters don't have their own offensive weapons, up to four players can ride on the sides of the Choppa, and fire weapons off the sides. If the "MistyBop" does get added to the game, these players will definitely have a more crucial role to play in the game, moving forward!

What do you think of the Choppas added to Fortnite? Does the game need a weapon to balance them out? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

