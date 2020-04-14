Call of Duty: Warzone Players Aren't Pleased With the New Trios Game Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone players just recently got back their Trios game mode after it was pulled from the rotation when Quads was added, but the three-person mode has once again been removed – at least as far as its traditional form is concerned. They’d been asking for the mode to return so that they could play the mode the game launched with, and though it did indeed return, it was cycled out this week for a new game mode where players only use shotguns and sniper rifles. The game mode is live now and will likely be in place for a while longer, and while it might be an interesting limited-time mode, players aren’t thrilled at having it at the expense of normal Trios.

The new game mode in question is called “Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios” and limits players to only close or long-range weapons like shotguns and snipers. That’s not an uncommon battle royale game mode variant, but its arrival meant that Trios was removed. This means that players still technically have three-person teams, but they’ll have to play the new game mode if they want that format instead of the Quads or Solos that are currently available.

A playlist update and a small patch just went live in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone! Click the link to see patch notes and what went live in today's update! https://t.co/lL8CDctQcl pic.twitter.com/dqtyKpPMhe — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 14, 2020

The issue doesn’t seem to be with the new game mode itself but rather with the removal of Trios. Quads and Solos were untouched after the game mode was added, so players have been wondering why normal Trios couldn’t stay in the current playlist alongside Scopes and Scatter Guns.

Players’ issues with the new game mode and the removal of normal Trios will probably be short-lived since Trios likely won’t stay gone for long. The new game mode will inevitably be cycled out for a new limited-time mode with Trios returning eventually, so players will be back to their normal Solos, Trios, and Quads. Until then, you can see from the responses below that players are adamant about wishing Trios back into the game’s playlsits.