Cancelled Suicide Squad and Superman Game Concept Art Surfaces Online

Cancelled Suicide Squad and Superman games have reportedly leaked online, courtesy of some newly discovered concept art plucked from the portfolio of a former Warner Bros. Montreal artist. The new images were first discovered by Twitter user Talinsky, who noticed the never-before-seen images while looking through the art portfolio of artist Joel Dos Reis Viegas. One of the three images features Superman flying through a massive, futuristic city. Meanwhile, the other two images point towards a Suicide Squad game. More specifically, the images feature Harley Quinn and what looks like Amanda Waller recruiting some members for the Suicide Squad.

It's worth pointing out that the Harley Quinn artwork appears to be the new 52 squad version of the character, which makes sense if this was going to be a new Suicide Squad game. Unlike the Superman image, these pair of images don't directly point to a cancelled game, but it's unclear what else they could be for.

As you will know, there's been rumors for awhile about cancelled Superman and Suicide Squad games out of Warner Bros. Montreal. However, for now, these pair of canned projects have not been officially confirmed in any capacity.

Below, you can see the images for yourself:

Here is another concept art with Superman I found on Joël Dos Reis Viegas portfolio. The interesting thing about it is that art was in Batman games tab just like those "Suicide Squad" related arts. Joël was concept artist at WB Montreal at that time. pic.twitter.com/VNzROanIxz — Tim (@tatlinsky) April 13, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has not commented on this new leak, and it likely won't. Of course, this means that for now these images, and the implications attached to them, should be taken with a grain of salt. While there's a very high chance all of these images are from cancelled games, who knows what these cancelled games are.

That all said, as always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see a new Superman or Suicide Squad game?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.