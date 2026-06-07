Brutally Realistic Survival Game Just Opened Up Its Beta to Everyone Ahead of Early Access Launch

As survival games have gotten more popular, developers have offered new takes on the concept. We’ve got cozy survival titles like the upcoming Witchspire, horror survival games, and more. But when it comes to delivering a brutally realistic survival challenge, few have done it better than Outward. That means many fans of truly difficult RPGs have been eagerly awaiting the Early Access launch of Outward 2, the game’s new and improved sequel. It’s been in Closed Beta since late May, but today, Nine Dots Studio surprised fans by opening up the test to everyone.

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Starting June 7th, the Outward 2 Closed Beta has become an Open Beta. Nine Dots dropped the news during today’s PC Gaming Showcase, which is fitting as the game is about to launch in Early Access for PC. Now, fans eager to get their hands on the survival RPG sequel that will put you to the test can start playing its beta right now. As someone with quite a few hours in said beta, I certainly recommend giving it a go. Just get ready to die a lot before you get good.

Outward 2 Opens Up Its Beta to All Players, Starting Now

Courtesy of Nine Dots Studio

Outward 2 is a brutal survival RPG where you are very much not the chosen one. Instead, you play as a random person trying to survive and find your place in the world. The game aims to improve upon the original in several key areas, as outlined by fan feedback from the first installment. Those select few who’ve been playing during the game’s Closed Beta have offered up plenty of feedback to help shape the game as it prepares to launch in Early Access on July 7th. Now, Nine Dots is inviting even more adventurers into the unforgiving world of Aurai with its new Open Beta, starting right now.

With exactly a month until Early Access, players can now check out Outward 2 early (and for free) during the Open Beta. The game is designed to suit single-player adventures just fine, but does also offer split-screen and online co-op if you need to tag a friend. And if my own adventures in Aurai are any indication, you just might want to. This game does not pull punches. If you don’t just want to take my word for it, Nine Dots dropped a brand-new Outward 2 gameplay trailer showing off its new Open Beta, which you can check out below:

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This trailer gives us yet another look at the beautiful world of Aurai, which players will be able to explore during the Outward 2 Open Beta. It also highlights the game’s unforgiving challenge with a humorous twist on the concept of a brave, determined adventurer. As the trailer shows, this game makes you live with your mistakes, and each defeat results in a unique failure scenario before you move on in your journey. It’s a tough way to play, but for those hoping for a realistic RPG that truly feels like adventuring as an average Joe, not the Dragonborn, Outward 2 is good, grind-filled fun.

Players can check out Outward 2 for themselves by joining the Open Beta on Steam, starting right now. The game will launch in Early Access on Steam, Epic Games, and GOG on July 7th, inviting players to continue shaping the future of Aurai and its not-quite-heroes.

Will you be jumping into the world of Aurai during the Outward 2 Open Beta? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!