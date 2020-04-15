Fans Stick Up For Bravely Second After Square Enix Apology

Back in December, Square Enix surprised fans with the announcement of Bravely Default II, an upcoming Nintendo Switch sequel to the popular 3DS game. Some fans found the announcement a bit peculiar, however, as the game already received a sequel, aptly titled Bravely Second. As such, fans argued that Bravely Third might be a more appropriate name. In a newly published interview with Famitsu (translated by Siliconera), Square Enix Producer Tomoya Asano explained that the team was unhappy with Bravely Second, and wanted to create a game that lived up to the original title. This might explain the attempt to distance the new game from Bravely Second.

"...I would like to apologize regarding Bravely Second. Despite lots of expectations for Bravely Second, I feel that there were parts that did not meet the expectations of fans. Our reflection on the shortcomings has become a strong rooted aspect of all the games our team is working on," Asano told Famitsu.

As a result of this interview, many fans of the game are unhappy, and took to social media to argue the original sequel's redeeming values.

