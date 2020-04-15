Gamescom 2020: New Ban Could Cancel Show

Gamescom 2020’s planned date is still months away since the annual gaming event isn’t supposed to take place until August, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and new regulations in place in Germany are now threatening the status of this year’s Gamescom event. Germany recently enacted a ban against large gatherings during public events with that ban in place until at least August 31st, a date which puts Gamescom in range of its effects. Gamescom organizers have since issued a statement in response to the ban to say that it’s unclear what the future will hold for this year’s Gamescom but that where will be some sort of online event should the live event not take place.

The news of Germany’s ban on public events threw many planned events into question. Considering how Gamescom is the largest video game convention which takes place every year, its absence will be felt by many within the gaming industry should it be postponed or canceled outright, at least as far as its traditional format is concerned.

In response to the news of Germany’s new coronavirus regulations, the Gamescom organizers shared a tweet that gave a brief update on the matter. The organizers said the ban will definitely affect Gamescom even if it’s not fully clear what the result will be, but one thing is certain: There will be a digital event should plans for this year’s live event fall through.

❗ Even though not all details are known at present, the nationwide ban on major events until the end of August will also affect the planning for #gamescom2020. Furthermore: gamescom 2020 will definitely take place digitally! We will provide further information shortly. ❗ — gamescom (@gamescom) April 15, 2020

Other gaming companies have similarly looked to host online events to make up for things like E3 which was canceled not long ago, so something similar will probably happen with Gamescom depending on what the organizers plan on doing. An online replacement event for E3 was originally planned but ended up not working out, so hopefully the same won’t happen for Gamescom so that those in the industry and gamers hoping to see new games and announcements will have an organized event of some sort to look forward to.

The Entertainment Software Association has voiced its intentions to have a normal event in 2021, so expect other organizers to follow suit as they figure out their plans for this year and the next.

