PS5 and PS4 May Be Getting One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

A new PS5 and PS4 game has possibly leaked, and it has PlayStation fans excited. More specifically, it looks like after 16 years of being exclusive to PC, World of Warcraft may be coming to console, or at least PS5 and PS4. The new "leak" comes via a new datamining effort, which discovered a few interesting things hidden within the code of World of Warcraft. The findings began when dataminers discovered mentions of controller support within the code.

As World of Warcraft dataminer Martin Benjamins points out on Twitter, a snippet of new game code has multiple strings that make mention of controller support. As you would expect, this discovery quickly started to make the rounds within the World of Warcraft community, prompting Blizzard to issue a comment on it.

“For a long time, we’ve seen a small number of players turn to 3rd party addons, such as Console Port 17, in order to work through certain accessibility issues,” said Blizzard’s Community Manager Randy “Kaivax” Jordan over on the game's forums. We always want to make WoW more widely accessible, if possible, so in Shadowlands, we’re attempting to add some support for keybinds, camera, and turning a character on controllers such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller.”

If this news wasn't interesting enough, hidden within the code was also mention of PS4, and even PS5, suggesting the game may finally come to PlayStation consoles. That said, it's quite possible these strings don't actually hint at PS4 and PS5 ports of the game.

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 5 Take with a grain of salt, this does not show usage. Could be part of a https://t.co/01M2rAuxqt SDK import or something but the DefaultGamePadBindings file makes me go 🤔 — Martin Benjamins (@Marlamin) April 8, 2020

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt given that nothing here is official information. Datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, but sometimes it's dangerous to read too much into certain bits of code. However, while the mentions of controller support alone wouldn't really be enough to suggest console ports, the combination of controller support and mentions of PS4 and PS5 is interesting to say the least.

At the moment of publishing, World of Warcraft has not been announced for PS4 and PS5. That said, for more on games that have been confirmed for the latter, see the relevant link below:

