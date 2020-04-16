Nintendo Switch Has New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Avatars

This week, a new Nintendo Switch update dropped. The most notable thing about this new update was the addition of a long overdue, yet controversial feature. The second most notable addition was the injection of some new avatars, which the console sorely needed. More specifically, to celebrate the recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- which appears to be 2020's biggest premium release so far -- Nintendo has added new Animal Crossing avatars for players to use. As you will know, there was already Animal Crossing avatars available. These included Tom Nook and a few others. However, now there's even more. And if there's one thing you can never have too much of it's Animal Crossing avatars.

In addition to brand new characters, there's also new avatars for characters that already had avatars, again, like Tom Nook. And like all Nintendo Switch avatars, all of these are 100 percent free.

You can check out all of the new avatars below, courtesy of Twitter user Wario 64, who grabbed a screenshot of the avatar selection screen featuring the newly added avatars.

New Animal Crossing: New Horizons avatars from Nintendo Switch FW 10.0.0 pic.twitter.com/vjCuiXyMBv — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 14, 2020

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any new Nintendo Switch avatars in the pipeline, and it's unclear when we could get more. There appears to be no rhyme or reason to Nintendo's support of this particular Switch feature.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch (and Nintendo Switch Lite) for $60. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the hit Switch title by clicking right here.

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package," reads an official pitch of the game. Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

