New Cyberpunk Horror Game Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Today, a new PS5 and Xbox Series X horror game was announced. More specifically, today Bloober Team -- the Polish developer best known for Blair Witch and Layers of Fear -- announced Observer: System Redux. According to Bloober Team, Observer: System Redux is a rebuilt version of Observer, an award-winning 2017 cyberpunk horror game. In addition to being rebuilt for the next-generation of consoles, it features expanded gameplay to entice potential double-dippers.

To accompany this announcement, Bloober Team also revealed a new trailer of the game, complete with word that it will launch this holiday season, suggesting it could be a PS5 and Xbox Series X launch game, or at least a launch window game for both consoles.

According to Bloober Team, System Redux is the definitive vision of the horror game, and is one of the last voice-acting roles Rutger Hauer did before his unfortunate death. For those that don't know: Rutger Hauer plays the game's protagonist, an aging detective by the name of Dan Lazarski. Bloober Team notes that it sees the project as a "tribute to the late film star."

"The year is 2084. The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine," reads an official pitch of the game. "First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies. Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires. You are a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects’ minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require. You are an Observer."

In addition to new story content, Bloober Team notes that there will be expanded gameplay, though it's unclear what this means. That said, the Polish developer has promised more details on these various enhancements and additions will come in the coming weeks and months "leading up to the premiere of next-generation consoles."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms beyond the upcoming next-gen consoles.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.