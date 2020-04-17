New Nintendo Switch Pro Evidence Surfaces Online, Crazy New Feature Possibly Leaked

New Nintendo Switch Pro evidence has surfaced online, courtesy of a new update rolled out to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite owners. This week, all Nintendo Switch owners were greeted with a brand new system update, titled version 10.0.0. And this update brought with it some meaningful tweaks and additions. For example, it added a long overdue, yet controversial feature. Meanwhile -- and more importantly -- it added new Animal Crossing: New Horizons avatars.

That said, the most interesting part about the new update isn't any of the changes it makes or additions it came with, but what's hiding in its code. According to dataminer Mike Heskin, the new update features new code with references to an unannounced Nintendo Switch model, simply listed as "nx-abcd." Naturally, Nintendo fans believe this is the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro model that Nintendo is preparing in anticipation of the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

But wait, there's more. Heskin points out that there is also evidence of a secondary display, which would be exclusive to this new model. In other words, it sounds like it could be some type of Nintendo Switch, 3DS hybrid console.

Firmware 10.0.0 adds preliminary support for a new hardware model: "nx-abcd".

3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles are for this new hardware type and there's evidence of a secondary display of sorts being added exclusively on this model.

( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) — Mike Heskin (@hexkyz) April 14, 2020

Of course, for now, all of this information, including the speculation stemming from it, should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While datamining leaks are reliable, the interpretations that arise from them aren't.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not provided an official comment on this leak, and it likely won't. It has a policy of not commenting on leaks of this nature.

