Pong Quest Release Date Announced By Atari

Last month, Atari bewildered gamers with the announcement of Pong Quest, a new take on one of the oldest video games in existence. Released in 1972, Pong was nothing short of a phenomenon. Despite the game's strong name-recognition and popularity, however, Pong hasn't quite adapted with the times. Pong Quest is an attempt to change that narrative, however, with a game that mixes classic Pong gameplay with some RPG mechanics. The game is coming incredibly soon, too. Atari has announced that Pong Quest will launch on Tuesday, April 21st on PC, with a console release tentatively slated to release later this spring.

Developed by Chequered Ink, Pong Quest casts players in the role of a sentient Pong paddle. Players can customize their paddle, as they take on dungeons inspired by other Atari classics and unlock balls with different abilities. Pong purists will be happy to know that the game also offers a traditional experience, as well.

It will be interesting to see how players react to the game! Pong might have been one of the first major hits for the industry, but the game has struggled to capture the imaginations of younger players. While arcade staples like Donkey Kong and Pac-Man have been able to adapt with the times, Pong has never been able to accomplish the same. Part of the game's charm has always been its simplicity, so adding new features might not work out for it. Still, with indie games taking over the video game industry over the last decade or so, players of all-ages have embraced titles with simpler graphics, and Pong Quest's unique style could endear it to an entirely new generation of gamers!

PONG Quest is coming to a PC near you! Wish list it now — launching April 21st! Coming to consoles later this spring! Take on the world as one heroic pong paddle and save the world! Follow @pong_quest for more! #pongquest Wishlist here: https://t.co/NeeSnXR6OC pic.twitter.com/uVUb7AXqdE — atari (@atari) April 16, 2020

Hopefully console fans won't have to wait much longer to find out. Pong Quest is slated to release digitally this spring on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. The title will retail for $14.99.

