$70 PS5 Games on Sale for $7 for Limited Time

There is a trio of PS5 games that normally cost $70 on the PlayStation Store on sale for just $7, thanks to a 90% discount for each. These new PSN deals, which save users $63 on each PlayStation game, are only live on the PS Store until October 23, though. After this, each PS5 game will revert to its normal price point.

In the case of two of these games, this is the lowest price each has ever been on the PlayStation Store or any other platform, for that matter. Meanwhile, the third has been cheaper elsewhere, but never on PS5 or the PlayStation Store. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are around the corner, so each could yet be made cheaper, but it is very rare for WB Games and EA, the two publishers involved, to discount their games cheaper than 90%, especially on consoles.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is an open-world action RPG set in Gotham City that can be played solo or as a co-op experience, featuring four playable characters: Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing. In it, Batman is dead, and a new criminal underworld has taken over Gotham City. With no Batman, it is up to the Batman Family to save the day.

Upon release, Gotham Knights earned a 67 on Metacritic, which isn’t a great return, though on par with other releases from WB Games. Previously, the studio put out the low point for the Batman: Arkham series in the form of Batman: Arkham Origins. Gotham Knights is around a similar quality, though our official review argues that, while a flawed experience, it is still a compelling one.

EA Sports PGA Tour

EA Sports PGA Tour is a golf simulation game developed by EA Tiburon that was released back in 2023. It’s the first golf game from EA since 2015’s Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour. Upon release, the EA game garnered a 74 on Metacritic.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure game meets third-person shooter from developer Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the Batman: Arkham series. In the game, you play as the Suicide Squad, who have been tasked to kill the Justice League and stop Braniac’s invasion of Metropolis.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was ultimately one of 2024’s flops, as evidenced by its 60 on Metacritic. For what it is worth, our own review is a bit more positive than this score, but there’s no denying it’s far from the quality of the studio’s previous work: Batman: Arkham. It’s certainly not worth $70, but like the two games above, it’s good value at $7.

